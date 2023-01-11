He recruited Ukrainians for sabotage and collected information about Azov: a Russian security official was informed of suspicion

15:00 11 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Law enforcement officers informed in absentia about the suspicion of espionage to a Russian citizen working in the FSB department in the Krasnoyarsk Territory.



This was reported to the SBU.



It was possible to establish the identity of the suspected Russian security official by detaining one of his agents in Chernivtsi.



It turned out to be a resident of Kiev recruited by the FSB back in 2017, whom the Russian special service, according to investigators, "mothballed" before the start of a full-scale invasion. The Office of the Prosecutor General says that the FSB officer invited the Ukrainian to the Krasnoyarsk Territory "on a date."

“After the start of a full-scale invasion, the agent received the task from the FSB to arrive in the Chernivtsi region. There he tried to identify transport channels for the supply of weapons to Ukraine and the location of fuel tanks.. Intelligence information was required to prepare a series of explosions at railway facilities and logistics warehouses, ”the SBU explains.

Russian security officials were also interested in information about the location of the corps of a separate special-purpose regiment "Azov", as well as the deployment, movement of equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



The court has already sent the recruited Ukrainian to jail for 16 years.

"In the course of investigative and operational work, he "surrendered" his curator," law enforcement officers say.

The name of the exposed Russian security official is not mentioned in the message.







