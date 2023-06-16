He recruited and trained saboteurs: a lover of the "Russian world" received 10 years in prison

19:34 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian propagandist sentenced to 10 years in prison for recruiting and training terrorists for sabotage in Odessa.



The prosecutor proved in court that in early 2014 the man, being a supporter of the anti-Maidan movement and disagreeing with the ideas of the Revolution of Dignity, left for permanent residence in Russia. There he developed a further plan to destabilize the situation in Ukraine and create

called "Novorossia".

In April-June 2014, he recruited two residents of Odessa to carry out terrorist attacks in the city. In particular, undermining the buildings of military commissariats, ATMs and branches of PrivatBank, the property of the Roshen company, PJSC Odessa Cannery, State Enterprise Odessa Regional Radio and Television Transmitting Center and the Odessa branch of the National Television Company of Ukraine.



On the instructions of the curator, the performers carried out photo and video recording of administrative buildings and military commissariats, looked for explosives and devices for committing explosions and arson.



To prepare for sabotage and terrorist actions in Odessa, the perpetrators received cash rewards and laptops and flash drives with software for creating cryptographically encrypted connections.

Thanks to operational measures, law enforcement officers prevented the criminal activities of the group.