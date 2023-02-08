Near Soledar, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Msta-S self-propelled guns and the D-20 cannon of the Russian army

12:38 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Artillerymen of the 45th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated the Msta-S self-propelled artillery mount and the D-20 cannon of the Russian army in the Soledar area.



The corresponding video was published on the channel of the unit.



On the recording you can see the destruction of the artillery of the invaders in Soledar.



Ukrainian soldiers directly fired at the Msta-S self-propelled guns and the Russians' D-20 howitzer.



Also, the commander of a separate tactical aerial reconnaissance group "Ptakhi Madyar" Robert Brovdi published a record of the elimination of Russian invaders on the northern outskirts of Bakhmut.