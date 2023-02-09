Russian tank support vehicle "Terminator" destroyed near Kremennaya

12:45 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers eliminated the Russian tank support vehicle "Terminator" near Kremennaya in the Luhansk region.



This was announced by the head of the Lugansk regional military administration Sergei Gaidai in Telegram.

"Recently, the orcs on their main propaganda rush TV sported a tank support fighting vehicle with the loud name "Terminator". So many beautiful words about the fact that the vehicle is almost impossible to destroy .... almost. In the photo from the Lugansk defenders, it is the same “Terminator” from the Russian video, exactly the unit that the propagandist praised so much, and the crew, whose commander said something about the “infection” ... The Kremensk forests are terrible ... especially for a real Russian infection ", - said Gaidai.

The date of effective work of the defense forces is not disclosed.