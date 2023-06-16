WACS sentenced ex-judge Chaus to 10 years in prison

The ex-judge of the Dniprovsky District Court of Kiev, Mykola Chaus, who "became famous" in 2016 for a bribe of 150 thousand dollars, which he rolled into jars and buried in the courtyard of the house, received 10 years in prison.
This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Center on Wednesday, June 14.
In addition, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS) decided to confiscate property and deprived Chaus of the right to hold certain positions for three years. He was arrested immediately in the courtroom.
The verdict can be appealed within 30 days. According to the CPC, Chaus said he would appeal.
The verdict can be appealed within 30 days. According to the CPC, Chaus said he would appeal.
Chaus case
In August 2016, Nikolai Chaus was detained on suspicion of taking a $150,000 bribe.. He was caught burying money in two glass jars in his own backyard.
They could not arrest Chaus, because the Verkhovna Rada did not give permission for this - he fled to Moldova. The former judge was put on the national wanted list, and then on the international wanted list.
In April 2021, Chaus was kidnapped in Chisinau . Before that, the court unblocked his extradition to Ukraine.
In August 2016, Nikolai Chaus was detained on suspicion of taking a $150,000 bribe.. He was caught burying money in two glass jars in his own backyard.
They could not arrest Chaus, because the Verkhovna Rada did not give permission for this - he fled to Moldova. The former judge was put on the national wanted list, and then on the international wanted list.
In April 2021, Chaus was kidnapped in Chisinau . Before that, the court unblocked his extradition to Ukraine.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments