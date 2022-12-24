Wagnerites are looking for "manpower" in Ukrainian prisons

10:10 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian private military company "Wagner" received permission to recruit prisoners of Ukrainian prisons in the temporarily occupied territories.



This is reported by Sprotyv - the website of the movement created by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to support and coordinate all those who are fighting for the liberation of Ukraine from Russian invaders.

"In particular, we are talking about the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region. Local gauleiters (so-called. the leadership of the "DPR") agreed to start recruiting by a special decision," the report says.

Consequently, the leadership of Russian mercenaries will make up for losses by recruiting volunteers in Ukrainian prisons, representatives of the movement say.