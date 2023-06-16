About 300 animals died in the zoo "Kazkova Dibrova" in Nova Kakhovka as a result of the explosion of a hydroelectric power station

17:16 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Almost all animals died in the zoo "Kazkova Dibrova" in the occupied Nova Kakhovka as a result of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. The zoo is completely flooded. Only swans and ducks could escape.

This is reported by the defenders from UAnimals, who communicated with the management of the zoo.

Before the tragedy, monkeys, raccoons, ponies, nutrias, various birds, porcupines, marmots, turtles and many other species lived in the zoo.



The owner of the park, Elena Navrotskaya, said that it was impossible to take them out of the occupation, but the workers rescued the animals as best they could.

"All the animals have remained in the park since the first day of the invasion. Animals were blocked in the park, the entire park was mined, littered with trees and dug with trenches. Evacuation was impossible. We tried our best to save the animals," she says.

According to her, a lot of efforts were made, and many helped save animals, practically risking their lives.



The occupiers fired at the park, set up a roadblock, interrogated zoo workers. the Russians mined everything around, so the animals were actually trapped.



Caring locals and farmers brought food for the animals, and volunteers helped raise money.



In addition, the occupiers forbade the work of zoo keepers, so the workers came only in the morning to feed the animals. Unfortunately, after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, no one could let the animals out of the enclosures.







