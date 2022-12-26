In Zhytomyr, the legal adviser was informed of the suspicion of justifying the aggressor

09:14 25 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In Zhytomyr, the legal adviser of the state institution was informed about the suspicion of justifying the aggressor. It is reported by the Zhytomyr regional prosecutor's office.

The investigation established that a 47-year-old resident of Zhytomyr, who works as a legal adviser in the regional department of one of the state agencies, disseminated narratives of the aggressor state at the end of March. In particular, during the working day, being in the courtyard of a state institution, he convinced his leader that the territories of several cities and regions of Ukraine occupied at that time should be given to Russia.

The legal adviser was notified of the suspicion and removed from office.

