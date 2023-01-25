In the Zaporozhye region, Ukrainians stopped paying social benefits

08:41 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russians stopped social payments in the occupied Melitopol, Berdyansk and Tokmak, Zaporozhye region.



It is reported by the Center for National Resistance.

"In the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporozhye region, the Russians stopped social payments, leaving people without money. The occupiers explain this by the lack of rubles and promise to rectify the situation, but they do not report the deadlines.. There are no payments in Melitopol, Berdyansk and Tokmak," the CNS notes.

According to the CNS, Ukrainian social payments to residents of the occupied south arrived on time, but the Russians are trying to ban the movement of the hryvnia, in connection with which they arrange raids.