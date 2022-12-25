In the Zaporozhye region, two people were killed as a result of a missile attack

15:41 05 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Against the backdrop of a large-scale air alert in Ukraine, a missile strike was recorded in the Zaporozhye region.



This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko.



Explosions were heard in the village of Novosofiivka, Zaporozhye region. Several private houses were destroyed. Two people died and two more were injured.