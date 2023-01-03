In Zaporozhye, the water level in the Dnieper has dropped significantly

14:50 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Zaporozhye in the Dnieper, the water level dropped significantly. This is reported by the local TG channel.

"January 2, 2023. Something is happening with the Dnieper - the water has moved significantly away from the coast. And there are no birds on the shore, but there are some snags. It is somehow alarming when you see such a picture," writes Zaporozhye journalist Irina Yegorova.

The reasons for the decrease in the water level in the river have not yet been reported.