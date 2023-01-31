In Zaporizhia, the SBU blocked another channel for the escape of "evaders" abroad

11:23 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In Zaporozhye, the SBU exposed a group that specialized in the illegal transfer of Ukrainian citizens of military age to the EU countries.



The organizer of the group turned out to be a citizen of Ukraine, who currently lives abroad. In his criminal activities, he introduced his father and an acquaintance who carried out his orders.



They organized the migration business under the guise of a charitable foundation. For men of military age who decided to avoid mobilization, they provided documents confirming that the person belonged to a public organization with the possibility of traveling outside Ukraine on humanitarian issues.. In the future, "dealers" entered inaccurate information into the "Way" system and "clients" had the right to cross the state border.



The attackers also offered their “clients” a “service” of providing documents allegedly certifying their unfitness for military service.



The cost of the "service" for moving across the state border ranged from 4 to 7 thousand dollars per person.



The organizer personally looked for those wishing to go abroad, observing the rules of conspiracy, through his personal connections in certain circles and through a specially created account in one of the messengers.



The schemers promised another evader that they would send him abroad for 230,000 hryvnias.



However, thanks to the prompt response of the SBU, it was possible to expose criminal activity and block illegal “traffic”.



While monitoring the commission of a crime, operatives documented the transfer of 100,000 hryvnias by another conscript. During the transfer of the second tranche in the amount of UAH 123,000, law enforcement officers detained the father of the organizer of the scheme.



During the searches at the places of work and in the premises of the defendants in the case, law enforcement officers seized computer equipment, large

the number of seals and stamps of unknown origin, forms of official bodies and about half a million hryvnias.

As part of criminal proceedings under h. 3 Art. 332 (illegal transfer of persons across the state border) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, one of the members of the group was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine and announced suspicion of committing the specified crime.



Investigative and operational actions are ongoing aimed at establishing the location of the organizer of the crime and all the circumstances and persons involved in the transaction.

The exposure of the offense was carried out by employees of the SBU in the Zaporozhye region together with investigators from the police department No. 1 of the Zaporizhzhya district police department of the Main Directorate of State of Emergency in the Zaporozhye region under the procedural leadership of the Voznesenovsky District Prosecutor's Office of the city of Zaporozhye.