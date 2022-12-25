Collaborator exposed in Zaporozhye - prosecutor

11:19 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

A local resident of Zaporizhzhya was suspected of disseminating data on the movement and location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



This was announced on November 29 by the Office of the Attorney General.



According to the investigation, a pro-Russian Cossack, wishing for the speedy occupation of the city, voluntarily collected and transmitted information to representatives of the aggressor country about the places of deployment and movement of Ukrainian defenders in the Zaporozhye region. He distributed the coordinates of individual units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a detailed description of the types, quantity of military equipment and directions of its movement via SMS and video messages in a closed Telegram channel.. The occupiers were also interested in infrastructure facilities of the regional center.



Becoming an eyewitness to the repair of Ukrainian military equipment at one of the Zaporozhye enterprises, the man handed over to the invaders information about its geolocation, quantity and condition.



The police detained the suspect under Art. 208 Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation. During searches at his place of residence, a mobile phone and computer equipment with evidence of illegal activity were found.. The court chose him a measure of restraint in the form of detention.



Exposure activities were carried out by the prosecutor's office together with employees of the SBU Department in the Zaporozhye region.