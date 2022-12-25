In Zaporozhye, a criminal investigation was launched due to the shelling

The Zaporizhia Regional Prosecutor's Office launched a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
This was announced on December 7 by the Office of the Attorney General.
According to the investigation, on the night of December 7, the military personnel of the aggressor country launched two missile attacks on the Zaporozhye region. Under fire was the housing sector of the villages of Kupriyanovka and Novotavricheskoye.
Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by investigators of the SBU Department in the Zaporozhye region.
