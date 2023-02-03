Collaborator's car exploded in captured Energodar

09:21 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

On the morning of February 3, a car exploded in Enerhodar, Zaporozhye region, the occupying authorities called it a "terrorist attack."



This was reported by a collaborator, a representative of the occupation "administration" Vladimir Rogov in Telegram.

"At about 07:50, a loud explosion sounded in the city of power engineers (...). What caused the explosion in Energodar? The cause of the explosion that sounded this morning in the city was a car explosion. According to preliminary data, one person died as a result of the attack. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and law enforcement agencies are working at the site of the explosion," the statement said.

Who owned the car is not yet known.



According to Rogov, "the force of the car explosion in Energodar was so great that windows flew up to the ninth floor in the houses," and at least one car was destroyed, standing next to the blown up car.



The fire has already been extinguished. Explosives technicians check for the presence of explosives to prevent another explosion.



According to local TG channels, the car belonged to police collaborator Yevgeny Kuzmin.