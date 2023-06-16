Ukrainian intelligence commented on the explosion on the railway in the occupied Crimea

12:44 18 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The occupying forces present in Crimea used the railway, where the explosion occurred today, used it to transport weapons.

This was stated by Andrei Yusov, Representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

"Probably other things are transported along the same routes (not only grain, - ed.), but in particular weapons, ammunition, armored vehicles and all other means that are used for an aggressive war against Ukraine in order to kill civilian Ukrainians and Ukrainian defenders. Therefore, it is quite natural that these rails could not stand it, were "tired" and now do not function for some time," Yusov said.

According to him, similar incidents may be repeated in Crimea until the peninsula is liberated.