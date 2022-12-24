A Turkish citizen was detained in Ukraine for trying to export amber from the country

17:05 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine



Border guards detained a Turkish citizen for trying to take 20 kilograms of amber out of Ukraine.



Border guards detained a bus driver who was trying to transport almost 20 kg of amber across the border.

A batch of "solar" stones was discovered by border guards of the Izmail detachment together with customs officers on a bus heading to leave Ukraine through the ferry checkpoint Orlovka.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.



The driver, a Turkish citizen, hid the uncut stones weighing about 20 kg in a tool niche.



On the grounds of a crime under Art. 240-1 of the Criminal Code Illegal mining, sale, acquisition, transfer, shipment, transportation, processing of amber, state border guards sent a message to the National Police. The amber stones were confiscated until the court's decision.





