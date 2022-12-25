The number of fires has increased in Ukraine

18:54 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people have died in Ukraine due to fires, and 10 more have been injured.



On Tuesday, December 20, reports the State Emergency Service.



A total of 191 fires occurred on December 19, 138 of them in the residential sector.



It is noted that in the village of Gorodskoye, Zhytomyr region, during a fire in a private residential building, the dead owner and his son were found.



It was previously established that the cause of the fire was a violation of fire safety rules during the operation of stove heating.



