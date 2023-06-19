The number of cases of raiding has increased significantly in Ukraine

17:57 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the first half of 2023, the number of raiding cases in Ukraine increased significantly compared to last year. At the same time, the rates for such crimes are still lower than in the corresponding period before the full-scale Russian invasion.



This was reported by Opendatabot with reference to the data of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

"In the five months of 2023, 147 criminal proceedings were opened in Ukraine on the facts of raider actions. This is already 12% more than in the full last year - in 2022, there were 131. At the same time, this year there are 2.7 times fewer such cases than in the corresponding period of 2021 - then 398 proceedings were registered.

According to the service, the largest number of proceedings in 2023 - 87 - relate to forgery of documents (Article 205-1 of the Criminal Code). Almost the same number of similar cases were registered throughout 2022. At the same time, in the period from January to May 2021, law enforcement officers recorded 305 such proceedings - 3.5 times more.



On the facts of counteraction to legal economic activity (Art.. 206 of the Criminal Code) during the five months of 2023, law enforcement officers investigated 43 cases - one and a half times more than in the whole of 2022, but 26% less than in the first five months of 2021.



At the same time, fewer "raider cases" in recent years relate to the unlawful taking of property of enterprises (art.. 206-2 of the Criminal Code).

“Yes, in the five months of 2023 there were 17, during the entire 2022 - 15, and in January-May 2021 - 35,” analysts say.

Opendatabot notes that this year only proceedings opened on the facts of forgery of documents (art.. 205-1 of the Criminal Code).