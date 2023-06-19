The number of cases of raiding has increased significantly in Ukraine

In the first half of 2023, the number of raiding cases in Ukraine increased significantly compared to last year. At the same time, the rates for such crimes are still lower than in the corresponding period before the full-scale Russian invasion.
This was reported by Opendatabot with reference to the data of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
According to the service, the largest number of proceedings in 2023 - 87 - relate to forgery of documents (Article 205-1 of the Criminal Code). Almost the same number of similar cases were registered throughout 2022. At the same time, in the period from January to May 2021, law enforcement officers recorded 305 such proceedings - 3.5 times more.
On the facts of counteraction to legal economic activity (Art.. 206 of the Criminal Code) during the five months of 2023, law enforcement officers investigated 43 cases - one and a half times more than in the whole of 2022, but 26% less than in the first five months of 2021.
At the same time, fewer "raider cases" in recent years relate to the unlawful taking of property of enterprises (art.. 206-2 of the Criminal Code).
