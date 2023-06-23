The number of burglary cases is growing in Ukraine

14:58 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

After the Ukrainians began to return to their abandoned homes, the number of criminal proceedings on the facts of theft with penetration into housing began to grow. At the same time, law enforcement officers are increasingly able to find potential burglars and send indictments against them to the courts.



This is reported by Opendatabot, referring to the data of the GPU.



For five months of 2023, 1693 proceedings were opened on the facts of burglaries (Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). This is 22% more than in the same period last year, but at the same time, more than half as much as in January-May 2021.



On average, this year, 340 such criminal proceedings were registered per month, in 2022 - 290, and in 2021 - 670.



At the same time, law enforcement officers began to “catch” likely apartment thieves more often. In 2023, the proportion of cases in which potential attackers were served with suspicions is 75%, which is 1.8 times more than during the five months of 2021. For comparison, then the suspects were suspected in 38% of cases.. In turn, in January-May 2022, this figure was 41%.



There is a significant increase in the number of cases that, after investigation, were referred to judges for consideration. So, as of the end of May of this year, there were already 1033 of them, which is 61% of all registered productions. At the same time, in 2021 the share of such cases was 33%, and in 2022 - 28%.