Ukraine to check all military commissars - Zelensky

20:15 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Law enforcement officers and NACP will check all military commissars in Ukraine. The reason for the sudden check is the purchase of real estate in Spain by the Odessa military commissar.



This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky following the meeting of the Headquarters of the Commander-in-Chief on June 23.

"I gave an urgent instruction to Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny to immediately dismiss from his post, so to speak, the Odessa" military commissar "- the head of the local recruitment center, which our whole country is talking about," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement.

According to the president, a commission will also be created to check all Ukrainian servicemen.

"Under the leadership of the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, General Pavlyuk, together with the law enforcement bloc and together with the NAPC, a commission will be created to check all military personnel in all regions of Ukraine so that they do not dishonor our state and the memory of the heroes who die at the front," he stressed.. Vladimir Zelensky.

In addition, issues of defense-offensive operations, the supply of weapons, contracts with partners and the growth rate of production in the Ukrainian military-industrial complex were considered at the Headquarters of the Commander-in-Chief.