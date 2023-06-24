Ukraine to check all military commissars - Zelensky

Law enforcement officers and NACP will check all military commissars in Ukraine. The reason for the sudden check is the purchase of real estate in Spain by the Odessa military commissar.
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky following the meeting of the Headquarters of the Commander-in-Chief on June 23.
According to the president, a commission will also be created to check all Ukrainian servicemen.
In addition, issues of defense-offensive operations, the supply of weapons, contracts with partners and the growth rate of production in the Ukrainian military-industrial complex were considered at the Headquarters of the Commander-in-Chief.
