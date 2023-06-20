Five more schemes of illegal departure of conscripts abroad were eliminated in Ukraine

18:42 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The SBU exposed the activities of five more schemes for the illegal departure of citizens of military age abroad in different regions of Ukraine.



This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine.

"As a result of complex measures, the organizers of transactions were detained. They offered conscripts to leave Ukraine on the basis of fictitious medical documents, as well as by crossing the border outside the checkpoints. The attackers valued their services from 6,000 to 9,000 dollars," the SBU said in a statement.

In the Ternopil region, the former head of one of the local military registration and enlistment offices was detained.

"The ex-official sold false certificates of unfitness for military service to potential recruits due to alleged illnesses. In the future, the evaders planned to use fakes to travel abroad," the statement said.

In the Transcarpathian region, three local residents were exposed, who helped men get into one of the EU countries bypassing checkpoints across the field.

"For the sake of conspiracy, the businessmen developed their own plan, according to which they changed transport several times in one" route ". In addition, before leaving for their destination, all "clients" were forced to take off their clothes and shoes in order to check them for the presence of so-called "bugs," the SBU noted.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a resident of Krivoy Rog was detained, who offered the draft dodgers to leave for Moldova on the basis of fictitious documents about unfitness for military service for health reasons.



The SBU says that in order to implement the scheme, he attracted accomplices from the military medical commission of one of the military registration and enlistment offices in Odessa.



Suspicion was reported to the head of a local public organization in Khmelnytsky region. For money, he offered fictitious certificates on the establishment of a disability group with subsequent removal from the military register.



In the Lviv region, three more residents of the region were exposed, who were engaged in the manufacture of false documents in order to avoid mobilization for health reasons.



Investigations are ongoing to bring defendants to justice under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Attackers face up to 9 years in prison.