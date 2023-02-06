Death toll rises in Turkey due to powerful earthquake

10:44 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said that as a result of a powerful earthquake on Monday, the number of victims increased to 284 people, 2323 were injured.



It is reported by CNN Turk.



The earthquake caused destruction in 10 provinces, resulting in 1,710 buildings being blocked or damaged.



Oktay warned of danger from aftershocks. If buildings are damaged but not destroyed, a small aftershock could overwhelm the building, he said.



At least 76 people were killed, according to preliminary data, when a series of strong earthquakes hit southeastern Turkey on Monday, the most powerful with a magnitude of 7.4.



237 people were killed and 639 people were injured in Syria as a result of a series of earthquakes.



