Gas pipeline exploded in Turkey

11:39 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

After the earthquake in the Turkish province of Hatay, an explosion occurred on a gas pipeline and a fire broke out.



This was reported on February 6 by the IHA agency.



The head of the village administration in the village of Topbogazy noted that the explosion occurred in two different sections of the gas pipeline, between which there were about three kilometers.



Botaş previously stated that the devastating earthquake did not affect the operation of gas pipelines in the country, but as a precautionary measure, it was decided to suspend gas supplies to a number of areas near the epicenter of the disaster.