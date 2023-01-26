Electricity cut off in three regions of Ukraine

09:08 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Kiev region, Odessa region and Dnipropetrovsk region, power engineers urgently cut off power supply due to the threat of Russian missile strikes.



This was reported by DTEK in Telegram, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Nikolai Lukashuk in Telegram, the head of the military administration of Krivoy Rog Alexander Vilkul in Telegram

"Because of the threat of a missile attack in Kyiv, Kyiv, Odessa and Dnepropetrovsk regions, emergency blackouts are being applied," DTEK notes.

Power engineers emphasize that this is a forced preventive step that will avoid significant damage to the energy infrastructure if enemy missiles reach the target.



They urged Ukrainians not to ignore air raid signals and to believe in air defense.



Vilkul said that power engineers are proactively shutting down power lines in Kryvyi Rih and that part of the critical heating and water supply infrastructure has already been turned off.



He stressed that hospitals and the entire circulation of water in the system are transferred to generators, but public transport will not run.



Vilkul also said that they stopped the light rail along the entire line, but people had already been taken out of the tunnels..



Invincibility points and heating points operate in the city.