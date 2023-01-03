In three cities of Ukraine there were anonymous calls about mining

15:23 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the morning of January 3, unidentified persons reported about explosives in authorities, schools, and shopping centers. This is reported by the local authorities.



According to the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration, Vitaliy Koval, the authorities, schools and shopping malls were mined in the regional center.

"Explosive technicians and dog handlers of the Main Directorate of the National Police of the region are already working on the spot, together with the State Emergency Service and the Security Service of Ukraine. They are evacuating people and checking buildings. The enemy is once again whipping up panic," Koval wrote on Telegram.

In Krivoy Rog, law enforcement officers and explosives experts also check the Metro hypermarket for mines. All people were evacuated.



A similar situation is in Kyiv, where they check a hypermarket near the Pochaina metro station.