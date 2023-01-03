In three cities of Ukraine there were anonymous calls about mining

On the morning of January 3, unidentified persons reported about explosives in authorities, schools, and shopping centers. This is reported by the local authorities.
According to the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration, Vitaliy Koval, the authorities, schools and shopping malls were mined in the regional center.
According to the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration, Vitaliy Koval, the authorities, schools and shopping malls were mined in the regional center.
In Krivoy Rog, law enforcement officers and explosives experts also check the Metro hypermarket for mines. All people were evacuated.
A similar situation is in Kyiv, where they check a hypermarket near the Pochaina metro station.
A similar situation is in Kyiv, where they check a hypermarket near the Pochaina metro station.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments