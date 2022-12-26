In the US, 5 Russians were accused of organizing electronics smuggling for the Russian Federation

11:13 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

US authorities charged five Russian citizens and two US citizens with organizing the smuggling of electronic components for the Russian defense industry and ammunition in circumvention of sanctions.



This was announced on December 13 by the press service of the Ministry of Justice of the country.



In total, a group of seven people were charged with 16 counts, including fraud, criminal conspiracy, smuggling, money laundering and violation of sanctions.. Each of them can face up to 30 years in prison.



According to the indictment, the defendants illegally purchased and exported electronic components, some of which could be used in the development of nuclear and hypersonic weapons.

"The Defendants set up a complex procurement network that illegally obtained secret American technology to aid the Russian military machine," said Breon Peace, Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

The indictment includes US citizens Alexei Braiman and Vadim Yermolenko, Russians Evgeny Grinin, Alexei Ippolitov, Boris Livshits, Svetlana Skvortsova and Vadim Konoshchenko.



At the same time, Konoshchenko is suspected of being an FSB officer.. According to the agency, the man was smuggling goods of American origin from Estonia to Russia, including dual-use electronics and military ammunition subject to export control.



Estonian authorities arrested him at the request of the US and are going to extradite him.



As specified in the US Department of Justice, the defendants conducted their activities in the interests of the Moscow companies Sernia Engineering and Sertal. These firms, according to Washington, "under the leadership of Russian intelligence agencies, purchase advanced electronics and sophisticated test equipment for the Russian military-industrial complex and the scientific research sector."



One of the accused US residents has already been arrested, the other has surrendered himself to the authorities.