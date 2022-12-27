In Severodonetsk, the invaders are cutting up the Azot plant for scrap and robbing the apartments of locals

15:10 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Severodonetsk in the Lugansk region, the Russian military continues to loot, in particular, they rob social infrastructure, as well as mines and the Azot plant.



This was told by the chairman of the Severodonetsk Regional State Administration Roman Vlasenko.



Before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, more than 100,000 people lived in Severodonetsk, but in May the authorities estimated their number at 15,000. In the summer, when the Armed Forces of Ukraine were ordered to withdraw, about 7-8 thousand civilians remained in the city..



The Azot plant, which Vlasenko told about the looting, is not only one of the largest ammonia producers in Ukraine, but also served as a shelter from shelling - at one time more than five thousand civilians were hiding there. Now the Russians export the equipment of the enterprise as scrap metal.



The looting of apartments has also increased. Under the pretext of replacing windows and radiators, the occupiers are robbing those apartments that have so far been closed.

According to Vlasenko, the list of apartments that Russians plan to "requisition" is also growing daily if the owners do not contact them.