Freight train carrying ammonia derails in Serbia

09:32 26 December Kyiv, Ukraine

An ammonia train derailed in eastern Serbia, injuring dozens of people and blocking a major international highway.



Writes about it Associated Press.



A state of emergency was declared in the city of Pirot, and the authorities asked residents not to leave their homes.. Dozens of people were hospitalized.



According to the Serbian portal RTS, more than 50 people were hospitalized with symptoms of ammonia poisoning.. One person is also reported to have died, but it is not known if this was due to poisoning.



The accident reportedly caused a group of 20 tank cars to derail, at least one of which fell into the Nishava riverbed, causing a violent reaction of ammonia on contact with water.



Due to limited visibility caused by the leak, several cars crashed on the main highway leading to Bulgaria during a busy period due to the Christmas holidays.



The police blocked the highway and redirected traffic to local roads. The reason for the derailment of the train is still unknown.



Leaking ammonia gas can be flammable and cause serious injury or even death.