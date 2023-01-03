In a village near Kyiv, six people were poisoned by carbon monoxide

15:26 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

A family of six was poisoned by carbon monoxide in the village of Gorenka near Kyiv. This is reported by the police of the Kiev region.



During the New Year holidays, law enforcement officers received a message from the hospital that a family with carbon monoxide poisoning turned to doctors. Among the victims are four adults and two children aged 5 and 10, they were hospitalized in Okhmatdyt. Nothing threatens the life and health of all family members. At the scene, the police preliminary determined that the gas leak occurred due to a malfunction in the chimney of the heating system, the police said in a statement.



The police of the Kiev region calls for timely maintenance and inspection of everything.