In St. Petersburg there was a fire at the plant

As a result of a fire in the production building of the Belarus-MTZ plant in St. Petersburg, Russia, at least two people died.
This, referring to the main department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for St. Petersburg, was reported by the Russian pro-government publication on Thursday, January 5.
The message about the fire was received at 10:16 (Kyiv time). Firefighters found that house 104 on Pulkovskoye highway is on fire - a three-story industrial building 12 by 45 meters.
According to the information of the Russian department, "the situation caught fire " in the building on an area of 420 square meters. m.
According to local media, the fire at the plant has been extinguished.
This, referring to the main department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for St. Petersburg, was reported by the Russian pro-government publication on Thursday, January 5.
The message about the fire was received at 10:16 (Kyiv time). Firefighters found that house 104 on Pulkovskoye highway is on fire - a three-story industrial building 12 by 45 meters.
According to the information of the Russian department, "the situation caught fire " in the building on an area of 420 square meters. m.
According to local media, the fire at the plant has been extinguished.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments