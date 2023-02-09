Russian agent exposed in the ranks of Ukrzaliznytsia

12:47 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The security service exposed a collaborator in the ranks of Ukrzaliznytsia, who worked for the FSB and corrected missile attacks on Kyiv.



This was reported by the department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

“The Russian agent turned out to be an official of the regional branch of the South-Western Railway, whom the Russian special service attracted to tacit cooperation after a full-scale invasion. In the event of the capture of the region, the invaders promised their henchman loyalty and leadership positions in the occupation administrations.

The man was in constant contact with the staff member of the FSB, who coordinated his activities.



The invaders were interested in intelligence about the time and place of movement of military echelons with weapons and ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



Also, an enemy ally tried to transfer to the invaders the coordinates of the objects of power generating enterprises in Kyiv.



It is reported that the SBU officers worked ahead of the curve and timely exposed the Russian agent who was detained in Chernihiv. The man was found with smartphones with correspondence with the representative of the FSB. The agent was informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 UCU (treason committed under martial law). The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided.



The attacker faces punishment - up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.