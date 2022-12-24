Unknown people sent blood-stained bundles with animal eyes to a number of Ukrainian diplomatic institutions in the world

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said that after the terrorist attack in Spain, embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, consulates general in Naples and Krakow, and consulates in Brno received bloody parcels.
The entrance to the apartment of the ambassador in the Vatican was vandalized, the embassy in Kazakhstan received a report of mining, which was subsequently not confirmed. The Embassy in the United States received a letter with a photocopy of a critical article about Ukraine, but, like most other envelopes, this letter arrived simultaneously with others from the territory of one European country.
The Ukrainian side cooperates with law enforcement officers of foreign countries to investigate all cases of threats, identify those involved and bring them to justice.
On behalf of Dmitry Kuleba, all Ukrainian embassies and consulates have been transferred to a regime of enhanced security measures.
