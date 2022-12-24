Unknown people sent blood-stained bundles with animal eyes to a number of Ukrainian diplomatic institutions in the world

14:01 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said that after the terrorist attack in Spain, embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, consulates general in Naples and Krakow, and consulates in Brno received bloody parcels.

"The bundles contained the eyes of animals. The bundles themselves were saturated with a liquid of a characteristic color and had an appropriate smell. We are studying the meaning of this message," the diplomat said.

The entrance to the apartment of the ambassador in the Vatican was vandalized, the embassy in Kazakhstan received a report of mining, which was subsequently not confirmed. The Embassy in the United States received a letter with a photocopy of a critical article about Ukraine, but, like most other envelopes, this letter arrived simultaneously with others from the territory of one European country.

“We have reason to believe that a well-planned campaign of terror and intimidation of the embassies and consulates of Ukraine is taking place. Not being able to stop Ukraine on the diplomatic front, they are trying to intimidate us. However, I can immediately say that these attempts are in vain. We will continue to work effectively for Ukraine's victory," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stressed.

The Ukrainian side cooperates with law enforcement officers of foreign countries to investigate all cases of threats, identify those involved and bring them to justice.



On behalf of Dmitry Kuleba, all Ukrainian embassies and consulates have been transferred to a regime of enhanced security measures.