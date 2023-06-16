Trial of 22 Azov prisoners began in Rostov

11:22 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In Rostov, the trial of 22 captured “Azovites” began. They defended Mariupol and were captured in May 2022. The aggressor country cynically accuses the Ukrainian defenders of the so-called "involvement in a terrorist organization" and "participation in actions to overthrow the authorities in the DPR."

If found guilty, the "Azovites" face a sentence of 15 years to life imprisonment.

Of the 24 people who were charged, two were exchanged for Russian prisoners of war.. Of the remaining 22 defendants to face trial, eight are women who reportedly worked as cooks in the Azov Battalion.

As you know, in August last year, the highest court of Russia recognized the Azov regiment, a former volunteer battalion officially integrated into the Ukrainian army, as a "terrorist" organization.. Russia's supreme court ruling provides for lengthy prison terms for Azov members, whom Russian authorities accuse of "harboring neo-Nazi and white supremacist ideology."