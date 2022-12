18:46 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Belgorod region, the yellow level of terrorist danger is being extended.



This was announced by the governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Gladkov.

“Until December 21, the “yellow” level of terrorist danger operates in the Belgorod region. The corresponding document was signed. The decree on the ban on launching firecrackers, fireworks and salutes is also extended for two weeks,” the message says.

Earlier it was reported about the extension of the "high level of terrorist threat" in the Crimea.