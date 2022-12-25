Thermal power plant caught fire in Perm, Russia

On the morning of November 30, a fire broke out at one of the largest thermal power plants in the Russian city of Perm.
This was reported by Russian media.
Videos of the fire are being posted on local publics. Huge clouds of smoke are visible above the city.
All services of the city were pulled to the territory of the CHPP, 500 people were evacuated. It is reported that there is a threat of the fire spreading to other buildings.
