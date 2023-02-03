In the Russian Bryansk region, air defense worked

09:09 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Citizens of the Bryansk region of Russia on Friday morning wrote on the social network about the explosions in the Starodub district.



This is stated in the statement of the Governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz on his Telegram channel.



The Russian official was quick to assure that all the explosions that were heard in the region were allegedly connected "with the work of the Russian air defense forces."