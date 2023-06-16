In Russia, they say about the "arrival" of explosives in the building of the FSB in Belgorod

Russian media report about the alleged "arrival" of explosives in the FSB building in Belgorod.
Several sources, including the pro-government Rybar Telegram channel and Readovka, confirm the explosion.
However, officials have yet to comment on the incident..
The regime of the counter-terrorist operation introduced in the region creates restrictions on publications without reference to official sources.
