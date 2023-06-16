In Russia, they say about the "arrival" of explosives in the building of the FSB in Belgorod

09:30 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian media report about the alleged "arrival" of explosives in the FSB building in Belgorod.

Several sources, including the pro-government Rybar Telegram channel and Readovka, confirm the explosion.

However, officials have yet to comment on the incident..

The regime of the counter-terrorist operation introduced in the region creates restrictions on publications without reference to official sources.
 