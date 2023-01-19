In Russia, a soldier was shot dead for fleeing the war

16:52 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian security forces shot dead soldier Dmitry Perov, who fled the war in Ukraine with a weapon.



This was reported by the press service of the government of the Lipetsk region.



Russian telegram channels write that the military resisted.



After the murder, the security forces of the Russian Federation could not immediately approach the deceased and called sappers to the scene.



It was reported that Perov allegedly "arbitrarily left the location" of the military unit in the zone of the so-called "special military operation."



RosSMI also reported that Perov may have a machine gun with five magazines and several grenades.



On January 17, he was seen with his mother in Voronezh. The guy got on surveillance cameras at one of the bus stops when he got into a minibus.