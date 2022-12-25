In Russia, a plant that made tires for military equipment caught fire

15:40 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

There was a big fire at the Altai Tire Plant in Barnaul, Russia. It is noted that the plant produced tires for aircraft and military equipment.



This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Altai Territory.



The fire started around 5 am. At 10, local firefighters said they had localized 1,000. sq. m. Extinguishing is complicated by low temperature and strong smoke.



110 people and 33 pieces of equipment took part in the elimination of the fire.



Three people were rescued from the building of the plant during the fire, they were not injured.. The dead are not reported.



The local prosecutor's office is already conducting an investigation and trying to establish the cause of the fire.