Russian military sentenced to 5 years in prison for refusing to fight in Ukraine

13:10 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

A court in Russia's Ufa has sentenced a 24-year-old soldier to five years in prison for refusing to fight in Ukraine.



This was reported by the joint press service of the courts of Bashkiria in Telegram.



According to the materials of the court, 24-year-old corporal Marcel Kandarov was charged with evading military service for more than 1 month during the period of mobilization.



It is reported that in May 2022, Kandarov, not wanting to take part in the war against Ukraine, did not appear at his duty station.



In September 2022, he was discovered by law enforcement officers.



The court found Kandarov guilty of evading military service. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison to be served in a general regime correctional colony.