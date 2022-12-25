Russia wants to arrest Vereshchuk and Dzhaparova in absentia

11:37 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The FSB asks the Russian court to arrest in absentia Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk and Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova "for violating the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation."
 
This is reported by the Russian news agency "TASS".

It also became known that the FSB of Russia put Vereshchuk and Dzhaparova on the international wanted list in the case of violation of the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation.

Dzhaparova said that she did not know about such an initiative of the Russian special services.
"I rate this as the best congratulations on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is another act proving that the Russian Federation has discredited itself once again. She blames someone, although she is the one who violates international law every day, committing war crimes, crimes against humanity... And the reaction of the Foreign Ministry will be soon,” said Dzhaparova.
 
 
 