Russia wants to arrest Vereshchuk and Dzhaparova in absentia

11:37 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The FSB asks the Russian court to arrest in absentia Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk and Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova "for violating the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation."

This is reported by the Russian news agency "TASS".



It also became known that the FSB of Russia put Vereshchuk and Dzhaparova on the international wanted list in the case of violation of the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation.



Dzhaparova said that she did not know about such an initiative of the Russian special services.