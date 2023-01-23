In the Russian Federation, air defense was installed near Putin's residence

11:04 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Novgorod region, near the residence of the president of the Kremlin regime in the village of Yascherovo, Valdai district, an air defense was installed.



Media reports about it.

"These air defense systems protect against a possible Ukrainian strike personally by President Vladimir Putin and his relatives. This conclusion can be drawn after the air defense installation appeared next to the Valdai residence of the president. There are simply no other objects for protection, except for the residence," the message says. .



In particular, a resident of the city of Valdai in the Novgorod region sent to the editors a picture taken in the village of Yascherovo last week - the photo shows the crew of an air defense system, which, according to the author of the picture, was placed in the settlement "several weeks ago". The photo probably shows the Pantsir-S1 complex. The same ones have been seen in the center of Moscow and in the Moscow region in recent days.



Journalists conclude that the air defense system appeared in Yashcherovo shortly after the attack by Ukrainian drones on Russian military airfields in the interior of the country - the first attack on air bases near Ryazan and Engels in the Saratov region was on December 5th.



Residents of Yascherovo and neighboring villages, contacted by journalists, confirmed the deployment of an air defense system in Valdai. According to one of the interlocutors, the complex is not idle - it is on combat duty, at least three servicemen are constantly nearby, the radar antenna rotates.



It is reported that Yasherovo is one of the two closest villages to the presidential residence, which stands on the shore of one of the local lakes called Uzhin. From Yascherovo to the places of the presidential residence, a little more than six kilometers in a straight line.

"Putin's Valdai residence, although it is called official, almost does not perform representative functions. It is better known as a place of personal leisure for Putin, his relatives and friends. There, according to numerous testimonies, pop stars came to Putin's private parties. In the same place, behind closed doors, Putin often meets with VIP guests," the journalists say.

The publication, citing a source, reports that Putin visits Valdai very often, "he loves" this place.



It was in Yascherovo that people close to Putin settled on a permanent basis, such as FSO officers and heads of the presidential administration.



There is no critical infrastructure, strategic facilities, large enterprises or large concentrations of military equipment and personnel in this area.



Nevertheless, even in Soviet times, stationary air defense systems were deployed in this area - the 42nd anti-aircraft missile regiment stationed in the Valdai-4 settlement.



For some time in the 90s, the base of the regiment was in decline, but since the end of the tenth years, the anti-aircraft regiment was equipped with new weapons, and the territory of the unit was put in order.