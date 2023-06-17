Crimean Tatar activist Ansar Osmanov sentenced to 20 years in prison in Russia

11:42 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Southern District Military Court of the Russian Federation sentenced Crimean Tatar activist Ansar Osmanov to 20 years in prison. He must spend the first 5 years in prison.



It is reported by "Crimean solidarity".



This is 2 years more than the prosecutor requested for him and the first such term in this category of criminal cases.. The largest before that was 19 years old.



He was accused of involvement in the activities of the political party Hizb ut-Tahrir, recognized in the Russian Federation as a "terrorist organization."

"Hundreds of disappeared, missing, hundreds of arrests and sentences on trumped-up charges, torture of the innocent, perjury, the practice of hidden witnesses - in fact, this is the story of similar denunciations by the NKVD, the forced deportation of Muslims to distant camps and prisons, hundreds of children who became orphans under living fathers," Osmanov said in his last speech.

Ansar Osmanov was a member of the Crimean Solidarity movement and regularly attended courts on politically motivated cases. Prior to his arrest, he worked as a wood carver. Currently, five children are growing up in his family without a father.

According to human rights activists, members of the organization are being persecuted not for preparing a coup d'etat and terrorism, but for public actions of party supporters against political repression in Crimea, systemic criticism of the Russian authorities and mass disloyalty among Crimean Tatars in response to the events of 2014.