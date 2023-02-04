As a result of Russian shelling in Ukraine, 1271 objects of cultural infrastructure have already been damaged

17:42 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

As of January 25, 2023, due to Russian shelling, 1,271 cultural infrastructure facilities were damaged, excluding cultural heritage sites. Almost a third of them have been destroyed.



This was reported on February 3 at the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

"Over the past month, the total number of affected cultural infrastructure facilities has increased by 82 units, more than half of which - 44 units - are objects in the de-occupied territories of the Kherson region, and another third are objects in the zones of active hostilities of Donbass," the Ministry of Culture noted.

It is known that the cultural infrastructure received the greatest losses and damages in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Nikolaev, Luhansk, Zaporozhye and Sumy regions.



Club institutions, libraries, museums, theatres, philharmonic societies, institutions of art education (art schools and colleges) and cultural heritage sites were damaged and destroyed on the territory of 198 territorial communities. During January 2023. the list of affected territories has increased by seven territorial ones.



The following were affected in total:

603 clubs, 479 libraries;

69 museums and galleries;

22 theaters and philharmonic societies;

98 institutions of art education.

It is noteworthy that the largest group of cultural infrastructure facilities that were damaged or destroyed are club establishments - 47% of the total number of cultural infrastructure establishments that suffered losses.



At the end, the ministries stressed that now a significant part of the Lugansk region, Donetsk region, Kherson region and Zaporozhye are still under temporary occupation. Therefore, it is impossible to calculate the exact number of cultural infrastructure facilities damaged during the hostilities and occupation.