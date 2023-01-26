As a result of Russian missile attacks in Ukraine, 11 citizens died in a day

18:51 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day on January 26, 11 people have died in Ukraine as a result of Russian terrorist missile attacks, and 11 more have been injured.



This was reported by the speaker of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhiy, who was quoted by the press service of the department.



It is reported that from 00:00 to 15:00, a total of 2 fires broke out as a result of rocket attacks and drone attacks, 35 buildings were damaged.



According to rescuers, 11 people were killed and 11 others were injured.



It is indicated that now more than 100 rescuers of the State Emergency Service are eliminating the consequences of shelling.



Most of the damaged buildings, in particular private and residential high-rise buildings - in the Kyiv region.





