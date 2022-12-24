As a result of the attack of Russian drones in the Kiev region, 3 people were injured

14:03 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine



As a result of today's massive shelling in the Kyiv region, three people were injured, and 9 houses were damaged.



This was reported by the head of the National Police Department in the Kyiv region Andrey Nebytov in Telegram, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration Oleksiy Kuleba in Telegram

"We already have three injured, at least 9 damaged houses in the Kyiv region as a result of today's massive attack by the occupiers.







The wreckage of three downed air defense drones was discovered and examined by our police in two districts of the region. Law enforcement officers continue to record the consequences of the enemy attack."



The head of the police once again urged citizens in the event of an air raid alarm to immediately go to the shelter. Your health and life depend on it.



According to the chairman of the KOVA, the Obukhovsky, Vyshgorodsky and Buchansky districts are partially de-energized. Only critical infrastructure healed. Power engineers are working on recovery, but the situation is difficult, Kuleba noted.



From the night all services eliminate the consequences of attacks.



The area is currently on emergency shutdowns. The head of the region noted that the schedules of stabilization shutdowns do not work.



