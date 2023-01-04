In the region of the Russian Federation there was a fire in the camp of mobilized Russians
18:02 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine
A fire broke out in the camp of mobilized Russians from the Russian Tomsk region.
This is reported by the Russian TG channel.
"A fire in the camp of the mobilized. A small emergency happened in the tent camp where the Tomsk mobilized are located. Three tents and personal belongings burned down. No harm done. The cause of the fire is unknown," the statement said.
