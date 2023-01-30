Explosions rocked in occupied Skadovsk

10:42 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Explosions sounded in the temporarily captured Skadovsk in the Kherson region. An air alert has been declared in the Kherson region.



On Monday, January 30, reports Suspіlne with reference to the information of local residents..



There is no official information about the causes and consequences of the explosions yet.



Citizens are advised to either stay in cover until the end of the air threat, or follow the "two walls" rule.