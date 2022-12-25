In the occupied Primorsk, the Russians are taking away housing from those who were evacuated

18:52 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Primorsk, Zaporozhye region, the Russians announced that if the owners of the property did not apply to the occupation administration for documents, then the property would be taken away.



Based on the site data, created by the Special Operations Forces "Center of National Resistance"

"The enemy is practicing a scheme of declaring the property they want to seize as allegedly "mismanaged". Lists of objects are constantly updated on the website of the so-called regional military administration of the occupiers.

It is noted that the list includes real estate, vehicles belonging to citizens of Ukraine, as well as communal and state property.



Regarding empty apartments - in the cities of the region, the occupiers collect information through the leaders of condominiums.



Earlier, in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, they began to form lists of real estate, the owners of which left the city due to the occupation.



The enemy designates all this property as "mismanaged" and adds it to the appropriate register.. If the occupiers do not establish the owners of the property within a year, then it must pass into municipal ownership.